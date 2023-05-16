GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are issuing charges in connection to a case in which a student brought an unloaded gun to a Grand Rapids elementary school.

A Tuesday morning release from the Grand Rapids Police Department did not list the charges nor specify who was being charged. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. to release more information. It will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com.

On May 3, the 7-year-old student, a second grader, brought an unloaded handgun into Cesar E. Chavez Elementary. A different student reported to staff that the student had the gun. Teachers and staff searched the student’s backpack and found a weapon. It was not loaded and did not have a magazine.

There have been four similar cases this school year at GRPS, which prompted the district to enact a mandatory backpack ban for the remainder of the school year. The most recent case was last week when a third-grader brought a loaded gun to Stocking Elementary. No one was hurt.

At its Monday evening meeting, the Grand Rapids school board passed a resolution encouraging safe gun storage.

“We want to make sure that our young people have safe homes to be in and that, even in the home outside of our care, that a gun or that weapon is stored safely and we have responsible owners. We know that when that happens, it decreases the level and the opportunity for our young people and our scholars to bring a gun to school,” GRPS Board of Education President Kimberley Williams said at the meeting.

GRPS has also hired Secure Education Consultants to conduct a full security review. The six-month assessment will include a review of all the district’s physical buildings and a procedural review.