GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An unlicensed teen driver was hurt in a Grand Rapids crash.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. Thursday at Kalamazoo Avenue and Alger Street SE.

Officers say a 16-year-old girl was driving a Ford Taurus when she tried to run a red light. She then lost control and crashed into a vehicle, which careened head-on into a city bus, police say.

The teen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

No one else was hurt. The teen was cited and released.