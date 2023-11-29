GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The University Club in Grand Rapids has announced it is closing.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of The University Club,” a notice on its website says. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty over the years. It has been a privilege to serve you, and we have cherished the relationships we’ve built with each and every one of you.”

It cited “unforeseen challenges and changes” for its closure. University Club Board President Tom Pantlind told Crain’s Grand Rapids, News 8’s partner, that the closure is due to membership numbers: It needs at least 400 members to survive and currently only has around 250.

“As we close this chapter, we reflect with pride on the accomplishments and memories we have shared together,” the notice on the website continues. “Although our Club may be closing, the memories and connections we’ve made will forever remain.”

The closure comes exactly 100 years after its opening. The club was officially created in January of 1923, according to its website.

Plans had been in the works for University Club to move out of the Fifth Third Center in downtown and into the Pen Building, located at 120 Ottawa Ave. near Pearl Street, where it held an open house in July.

The club had hoped to reopen in the spot by the end of the year following renovations. Crain’s reports that while planning for the project was done, crews did not start on construction.

“We’re extremely disappointed that we aren’t able to complete the move over to the Pen Building,” Pantlind told Crain’s. “This was a project that the board and all our members were really passionate about and we had done a lot of ground work to make sure it was successful and could carry us to the next 100 years or so.”

Other private clubs are facing similar issues. At the July open house, University Club General Manager Mark Canak told News 8 several clubs in Chicago, where he previously worked, closed during the pandemic.

“Some of the clubs that I was working at lost almost 50% of their membership,” he explained.

He said the Grand Rapids club existed as long as it did because it had “one of the most loyal memberships I’ve ever seen.”