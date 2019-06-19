United Way volunteers to assemble thousands of meals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of volunteers, thousands of meals and countless lives made better. It’s the idea behind United Way’s Food from the Heart event Wednesday.

The event will provide healthy meals to families across West Michigan who have trouble affording food on their own.

More than 700 volunteers will help put together protein-enriched, ready-to-make healthy meals for families in need. It will be held at 3 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

United Way focuses on ALICE families, asset-limited, income-constrained, employed. It encompasses people who work, but still live paycheck to paycheck. These families often have to give up food in place of other necessities, like home or car repairs and clothing.

