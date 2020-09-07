Union, theater workers hold Labor Day rally in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Union leaders and workers in the theater industry will hold a Labor Day rally on Monday in Grand Rapids. They hope to get more financial help from the government as they struggle during the pandemic.

It’s called “Push for $600.” Union stagehands will gather near the Gerald R. Ford Museum with the goal of getting unemployment benefits extended until they say it’s safe enough to work again.

Last month, President Trump signed a series of executive orders to extend financial relief to tens of thousands of Americans. One of the orders would extend unemployment benefits at a reduced rate of $400 per week, when previously those who qualified got $600.

Organizers say they want Congress to step in to help theater workers financially survive during the pandemic.

The rally starts at 11 a.m. at the Spirit of Solidarity labor monument near the Grand River.

A number of Union leaders and pro-labor candidates will be speaking.