GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Union High School head football coach will not return to his job after a drunken driving arrest in September, according to Grand Rapids Public Schools.

On Wednesday, GRPS said the district decided Don Fellows would not return to coach the football team after conducting an internal investigation.

After Fellows was arrested Sept. 9 in Muskegon County for an “alleged alcohol-involved traffic incident,” GRPS said on Sept. 11 that he had been placed on administrative leave.

Fellows was charged with operating while intoxicated, failure to stop at the scene of a crash and failure to stop after collision.

Scott Van Essen, the former assistant coach, has assumed the role of head coach, GRPS said.