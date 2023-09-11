GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Monday that the Union High School head football coach has been suspended after a drunk driving arrest over the weekend.

Don Fellows was arrested Saturday in Muskegon County “in connection to an alleged alcohol-involved traffic incident” and has been placed on administrative leave, GRPS said in a news release Monday.

The school district said assistant coach Scott Van Essen has been named the interim head coach.

“We are saddened by these developments but committed to ensuring continuity for our scholar-athletes. A replacement coach will be appointed as soon as possible,” GRPS Executive Director of Athletics Kurt Johnson said in a news release. “Our focus is and always has been on the best interest of the scholars we serve. We know that their participation on the Union High School football team has been enriching and we won’t allow that to change.”

GRPS said law enforcement is handling the investigation.