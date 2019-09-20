Union football players surprised with new jerseys

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Union High School football team got the surprise of the season when the local business community pitched in to buy them brand new jerseys.

The big unveiling came during Thursday’s homecoming pep rally at the Bridge Street Market.

The new jerseys were the community’s way of showing support, as well as a thank you to the team after players clocked 1,500 service hours over the summer.

“1,500 hours of community support and service … it makes you want to live here,” Bridge Street Market manager Ken Bair said. “How they can solve problems and how they implement those solutions by themselves and not waiting for someone else.”

The jerseys were donated and presented on behalf of Bridge Street Market, members of the Stockbridge Business Association, Projects for a Purpose MI Inc. and the #GRSrsummerProject.

Through their volunteer work, the team raised money and gained fans.

“We want people to support us, but people also need support, too,” team captain Cody Garrison said.

The players were ecstatic to receive the new jerseys, which the program couldn’t have afforded on its own.

“My dad always says, ‘Look good, feel good,'” senior Rodney McFall said. “It feels good to have new equipment … and knowing that there’s people behind us and supporting us, it feels really good.”

The team will take the field wearing their new jerseys Friday for the homecoming game versus Fruitport. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.