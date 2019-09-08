‘Unintended’ victim shot, killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who police say they suspect was an “unintended target” was shot and killed by an unknown assailant overnight on the city’s northeast side.

Grand Rapids police say the incident happened in the 1000 block of Clancy Ave. NE at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was rushed to the hospital where officers say he later died.

GRPD released limited information about the case and the circumstances surrounding the shooting but indicated that the victim was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooter.

A source with knowledge of the matter said that the victim is around 60 years old.

No suspect information was released.

This death marks the city’s 11th homicide of 2019 and comes at a time when Grand Rapids police report a spike in shootings and violent crime.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3982 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or online at silentobserver.com.