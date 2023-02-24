GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s Ukrainian community will hold a candlelight vigil Friday at 6 p.m. on the Gillett Bridge to commemorate one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Today is a very sad and a very big day for all Ukrainians around the world,” Anna Kovalenko said.

She and her husband were already living in the states when they heard the early grumblings of a possible Russian invasion. Kovalenko traveled to Ukraine to help get her mother to safety.

“We were on a very high level of stress, and we were gaging the danger every day and every second,” she said.

Iryna Wells and her family, who are now refugees in West Michigan, had to escape on foot by way of the Slovakian border.

“We had no choice but to run,” Wells said. “We lived a wonderful life that any young family would dream of. We didn’t lose it, it was taken overnight.”

Organizers of the event hope the vigil will remind people that the war is not over and that their friends and family overseas still need help.

“The longer this goes on the more death it will cause, the more economic impact it will cause globally,” Oleksandr Kovalenko said. “We felt it here in the US because of the war: the inflation, the gas prices, the supply chain issues all of that was caused by the war. So the quicker we can help Ukraine end this war on the Ukrainian soil, the quicker the world will go back to normal.”