Ukrainian exchange student shares concerns as Russia invades

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tetiana Trach is a senior at Northview High School trying to focus on her studies, but what’s happening in her home country of Ukraine is a constant distraction. She is here as part of a foreign exchange program.

“We don’t have sports in school in Ukraine, so I’ve been enjoying doing cheerleading and wrestling,” Trach said of her favorite part of her time here so far.

Her parents and younger brother keep her updated on what’s happening in Ukraine as Russia intensifies troop movements along the border.

“Everyone is really concerned about what is going on. Our government doesn’t really want to share a lot with us. I think they don’t want people to get panicked and to move out of the country,” she said.

Most of the violence has been on the east side of the country, whereas Trach’s family lives in the west.

“Sometimes we hear on the news that everything is fine, but when you talk to people who live in the east, it’s completely different information,” said Trach.

With Putin’s troops in certain territories of Ukraine, Trach is hearing from her family that things are much worse.

“I have friends who are exchange students from Ukraine in America… they have families live on the east, and they say that now they can hear a lot of bombing and a lot of shooting and shelling,” she said.

President Joe Biden is now calling the Russian troop movement an invasion, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims that he is organizing his troops only for peacekeeping” purposes.

Trach and her family never believed that claim.

“I think, obviously, it’s not peacekeeping. This claim that he has military training, you don’t do that with 150,000 troops on the border. If he wanted to do things diplomatically, he wouldn’t put so many more troops there in the first place,” she said.



Life for children in Ukraine has included the worry of war for many years.

“Children go to kindergarten, and you never know what may happen. You never know if you’re safe, so you just try to embrace it as part of your life. I think because otherwise, it would be really hard,” she said.

Trach says her people are grateful for support from the U.S. and other countries. But, in the meantime, the conflict continues to be a distraction from what has otherwise been a great year in West Michigan.

“The psychological effect… I spend a lot of time trying to monitor what’s happening. I try to talk to my friends and family a lot. Sometimes, when I’m in school, I have thoughts about what is going to happen,” she said.

She hopes to attend college in Michigan next year but will need to return to Ukraine first to obtain a student visa. Her family is worried that may not be possible.

“I think they feel safer with me being here, but also they’re worried about me going back. If there are military aggressions, it would be hard to get back home. I’m concerned about that too,” Trach said.