Uccello brothers bringing new pizzeria to GR’s Eastown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two local restauranteurs are bringing a new pizza concept to Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood.

Hailey Hollenbeck with Flo’s Collection says Davide and Dan Uccello are launching Franca’s Pizzeria at 1551 Wealthy St. SE, next to Tamale’s Mary near Lake Drive. The site was previously home to a Papa John’s chain location.

Vehicle parked alongside empty tan brick storefront with black awning
(A March 1, 2022 photo shows the empty storefront at 155 Wealthy St. SE suite B in Grand Rapids. The site was previously home to a Papa John’s and is slated to become Franca’s Pizzeria.)

The Uccello brothers own and operate Flo’s Collection, which includes Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante & Sports Bar in Belmont and Greenville, Flo’s Wood Fired Pizzeria in Rockford and Flo’s Pizzeria in Plainfield.

Franca’s is named after Davide and Dan Uccello’s mother. The new restaurant will focus mostly on takeout and delivery, according to Hollenbeck.

(A conceptual rendering by Levi Stephenson provided by Flo’s Collection shows what the storefront to Franca’s Pizzeria may look like.)

Franca’s will have the same pizzas, pastas, subs, wraps and appetizers as Flo’s Pizzeria. Hollenbeck says additional menu items are also in the works.

Tan brick with glass storefront and black awning
(A March 1, 2022 photo shows the empty storefront at 155 Wealthy St. SE suite B in Grand Rapids. The site was previously home to a Papa John’s and is slated to become Franca’s Pizzeria.)

Interior renovations are underway. Hollenbeck says the plans include more modern furnishings, light-colored walls with gray or blue wainscoting, digital menu displays and artwork in the lobby area. The owners’ goal is to open in April.

Franca’s starting business hours are expected to be Sunday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to midnight.

