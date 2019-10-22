Uber dash cam captures deadly hit-and-run driver

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Uber driver’s dash cam appears to have captured the speeding hit-and-run driver who killed a married couple enjoying a night on the town.

The video is being added to the evidence collected in the hit-and-run deaths of Tracy Curtiss Fuhr and Todd Fuhr, both 56. The two were killed in the incident late Saturday night at the intersection of Oakes Street and Grandville Avenue.

The Uber driver told News 8 that he hadn’t realized his camera captured part of the incident until after he got home.

The camera’s stamp shows the time as 11:11 p.m. Saturday when it depicts the suspect’s vehicle speeding westbound on Oakes Street before blowing through the stop sign at Grandville Avenue.

The video does not show the vehicle hitting the victims, but minutes later as the driver continued working, the initial response at the scene is depicted. A man is seen franticly directing traffic away as first responders approached.

Deadly Hit-and-Run Uber driver's dash cam appears to capture the moments before a driver hit and killed a married couple walking in downtown Grand Rapids over the weekend. Our team magnified the pertinent parts of the image to highlight the vehicle in question. The video does not show the impact and is being reviewed by police. Posted by Leon Hendrix on Monday, October 21, 2019

Investigators say they suspect behind the wheel of the vehicle that hit the couple was Jason McCann, 44.

McCann’s loved ones told News 8 Monday night that McCann was a loving man and father who will be haunted by what happened. They expressed their condolences for the victims’ family.

McCann has been previously arrested and charged with driving drunk twice. The latest incident was in 2016 when he was sentenced to 93 days in the Ottawa County Jail. Police haven’t said whether they suspect alcohol was a factor in this incident. McCann has not been charged with driving drunk.

McCann is expected to make a court appearance Tuesday morning where he will be charged with four felonies — two counts of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and two counts of reckless driving causing death.

The Fuhrs’ sons said they were devastated by the incident remembering their parents as caring, loving and generous.