GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s International Dark Sky Week, and the first ever dark sky festival to celebrate the movement take places this weekend.

The Dark-Sky Movement encourages people to discover the night sky and focus on ways to reduce light pollution, which can have harmful consequences to wildlife, human health and contribute to climate change.

Brad Barnett, executive director of Visit Keweenaw, said the festival is two days of events and workshops, held at Keweenaw Dark Sky Park.