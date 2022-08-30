GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — University of Michigan Health-West is taking surgery to the next level with new 3D technology.

Chief medical officer with University of Michigan Health-West, Dr. Ronald Grifka, said the Aesculap Aeos Robotic Digital Microscope is a next-generation, high resolution piece of equipment that changes the way brain surgery is performed.

The digital microscope uses precise robotic-guided positioning, 3D imaging and “fluorescence” to light up tumors, aneurysms and other areas of concern. The images are projected onto a 40-inch monitor, meaning the entire operating room will be able to watch the procedure.

It also allows the surgeon to use the monitor rather than a small microscope for hours at a time while performing surgery. The Aesculap Aeos Robotic Digital Microscope was funded by the University of Michigan Health-West Foundation.