Two youth MLB events coming to historic GR baseball field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two free MLB events are coming to a familiar baseball diamond this month.

On Saturday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Historic Sullivan Field, located at 650 Valley Ave. NW, will host a Junior Home Run Derby. The free competition will be open to kids age 12 and younger.

On Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the field will host MLB’s national Pitch Hit and Run. Kids 14 and younger can register for free, and will be dived in to boys and girls age divisions.

The MLB events are supported by Fans of Valley Field, a nonprofit group working with the city to help renovate the field, which has been around for more than 80 years.

“The field, with its huge covered grandstand, is undergoing a rebirth of sorts, much like the West Side, and is once again becoming an important part of the city’s fabric and heritage,” Paul Sotysiak, a spokesman for the group, said in a Wednesday statement.

Fans of Valley Field will be hosting many high school and adult league baseball games this year. More information about these games and the MLB events can be found in their Facebook group.