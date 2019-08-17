Grand Rapids police are investigating two weekend shootings that happened hours apart

GRPD responds to two shootings so far this weekend. 8/17/19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There were two shootings that happened hours apart in Grand Rapids so far this weekend.

A man was shot while sitting in his car near Clancy Avenue and Coldbrook Street around 10:45 p.m. Friday night on the northeast side of Grand Rapids.

It is unclear if the victim was shot more than once but police say he is in stable condition.

The victim is not cooperating and there is no information on the suspect at this time.

The second shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning on the southeast side near Franklin street and Geneva Avenue.

The victim was shot once and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The victim is not cooperating and will not say what had happened. There is no suspect description.

Anyone with any information on either case is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400

