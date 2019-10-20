2 killed in downtown Grand Rapids hit-and-run

Police on scene after two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run near Oakes Street and Grandville Avenue in Grand Rapids. (Oct. 20, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two pedestrians were killed when they were hit by a vehicle in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night.

It happened at around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of Grandville Avenue and Oakes Street SW. Investigators remained on scene into early Sunday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the pedestrians were crossing the road when a westbound vehicle hit them.

Their identities weren’t immediately released, nor did police release information about the vehicle involved.

The scene is near The Woods bar, a popular downtown nightspot, though it’s not yet known whether the pedestrians may have been there before the crash.

This is a breaking situation. News 8 is working to bring you more information.