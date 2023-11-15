GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department has two new K-9 units joining the ranks.

Officer Pete Thompson is partnered with Leo, a 15-month-old Dutch Shepard, who is trained in explosive detection and patrol functions, according to a GRPD news release.

Leo is replacing Kilo, who retired in September and partnered with Thomson. Kilo is spending his retirement with the Thompson family and Leo, according to the police department.

Officer Kenny Nawrocki is partnered with Ace, an 11-month-old Belgian Malinois trained in explosive detection and patrol functions. Ace is the youngest dog to join GRPD’s K-9 team and is replacing Bosco, who died in July from an undetected medical issue, the news release said.

Both Ace and Leo passed their certifications and started working.

The police department said 4-year-old Dozer, who was hurt during a line-of-duty Aug. 4 crash, is still receiving physical therapy. Dozer experienced a severe spinal injury that paralyzed his hind legs. It isn’t clear whether Dozer will be able to return to duty.