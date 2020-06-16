Two more charged in rioting, change of venue sought

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In Grand Rapids, 10 people are charged with the 10-year felony of rioting from two weeks ago and we are also getting a look at how those accused will fight the charges despite the pile of video evidence.

Arraigned Tuesday in Grand Rapids District Court, 22-year-old Halie Abreham is accused of taking items from 125 Ottawa Avenue NW, which includes high-end F. David Barney Clothiers and other businesses.

Abreham has lived in Kent County for the last year, according to his attorney.

The second person facing charges is Alontae Brown, a 30-year-old southeast Grand Rapids resident with a minor criminal record of shoplifting and traffic violations.

Brown is accused of rioting and attempted arson at 82 Ionia Avenue, the home of the prosecutor’s office.

Both men are held on a $25,000 bond, though Brown asked the judge to be released.

“Can I get a PR bond because I would love to attend my brother’s funeral, literally,” Brown said to the judge.

The man Brown calls his brother was 23-year old Quavon Shamar Lee, who was found dead of apparent June 7 in a car on Bemis Street near Eastern Avenue, along with 20-year-old Jaionna Michelle Braden. No one has been arrested in that case.

“I understand that and that obviously makes all of this complicated and unfortunate, but I have to set the bond based on the circumstances in front of me,” said Grand Rapids District Court Judge David Buter.

Earlier today, four men and Ally Lyons were in court for a probable cause hearing on charges stemming from damage done to Wyoming police cruisers that were vandalized then set on fire, and from the damage done to 82 Ionia Avenue.

Attorneys for the two charged with crimes at the building, 30-year-old Brian Christopher Jennings and 22-year-old Alexandria Lyons, told the judge they plan to ask for the Kent County prosecutor to be recused from the case and for a change of venue. The reason for that request is because the building houses the prosecutor and therefore creates a conflict.

It will be up to a judge to decide the validity of those claims.