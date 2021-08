GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were stabbed and one man was arrested in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.

It happened on Lyon St NW near Division Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Grand Rapids police say both stabbing victims are expected to survive their injuries, and believe all the men knew each other.

It’s still unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.