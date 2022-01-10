Two men get decades in prison for 2020 murder

LEFT: Robert Kelly Jr.’s mug shot for an arrest in 2014. RIGHT: Lamar Holman’s mug shot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men will spend decades in a state prison for the murder of a Grand Rapids man in 2020.

Robert Artevious Kelly Jr., 26, and Lamar Marquis Holman, 30, were sentenced Monday to between 25.5 and 50 years in a state prison for the murder of Earnest Griffin.

Griffin’s body was found in an apartment on Carrier Creek Boulevard NE near Emerald Avenue on the morning of April 22, 2020. Police were sent to the area after another man who had been shot showed up at a Grand Rapids hospital. That man was treated and released.

Kelly and Holman pleaded guilty in December 2021 to second-degree murder. They had also been facing charges of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and felony firearm charges, but those charges were dismissed.