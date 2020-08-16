Two GRPD officers hurt in early morning crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids police officers were hurt in a crash early Sunday morning in the city.

A police spokesperson says around 4 a.m. two officers were driving south on Madison approaching Hall and had a green light. That’s when a 23-year-old male driving westbound ran a red light, hit the cruiser, and hit another car waiting to turn north at the red light.

Police say the driver of the suspect vehicle was pinned inside for a short time before officers were able to get him out.

Both officers in the crash were taken to St. Mary’s hospital and are under concussion protocols. Police say one of the officers may have a broken collarbone.

The suspect driver has serious, but not life threatening injuries. Police say the driver is under investigation for OWI.