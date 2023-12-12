GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids organizations have received grants from the state for their work in fighting child abuse.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced a total of $1.6 million in Children Trust Michigan grants, split across six organizations throughout the state working to fight child abuse.

“We congratulate the six successful grantees that emerged from an extremely competitive process with many more excellent proposals than we were able to fund,” Suzanne Greenberg, Children Trust Michigan executive director, said in a release. “We will work closely with our new grantees to build protective factors for children and families that will make safe, healthy and happy childhoods possible for Michigan’s children.”

In Grand Rapids, Arbor Circle received $320,000 for its Nurturing Fathers program. Bethany Christian Services of Michigan received $124,932 for its Be Strong Families Parent Cafés.