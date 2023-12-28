GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have made another cocaine bust in the city as local and federal prosecutors continue to warn of drug trafficking entering West Michigan.

The latest bust happened Dec. 12, according to court records obtained by News 8. The two suspects are William Kirkland of Grand Rapids and his girlfriend Tiera Taylor, also of Grand Rapids.

According to a probable cause affidavit, GRPD’s Vice Unit was tracking Kirkland on Dec. 12. Detectives said they saw Kirkland and Taylor drive to Chicago and back to Grand Rapids within an eight-hour period. Taylor was the driver and Kirkland was in the back passenger seat, investigators said.

William Kirkland (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office) Tiera Taylor (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Police later stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Laraway Plaza and Marshall Avenue SE. Through a search warrant, detectives said they found a large amount of cocaine inside a fast-food paper bag that was in the vehicle’s trunk.

It was over two pounds worth of cocaine, a Grand Rapids Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Narcotics experts tell News 8 it’s worth about $30,000 in street value.

This comes just months after one of the largest drug busts in Grand Rapids history. In early October, GRPD seized more than 81 pounds of cocaine from a home on Church Place SW. The two suspects charged could also face life in prison.

In an interview with News 8, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said there have been multiple cases over the last year involving large amounts of dangerous, illegal drugs being seized. His office generally doesn’t see it that often.

“We’ve seen really substantial amounts,” Becker said. “Over the course of my career, you just don’t see that. When you do have it, I think it’s appropriate to have severe penalties to go along with it because it’s a poison to the community.”

Kirkland and Taylor are both charged with delivering and manufacturing a controlled substance, more than a thousand grams of cocaine. It’s a charge that could deliver a maximum sentence of life behind bars.

While Becker said those struggling with drug addiction should be supported, his office will hold dealers accountable.

“You want to send a message and make sure people understand when you’re involved in this level of cocaine, there are very serious consequences because we’re seeing overdose deaths are continuing to stay at a high level,” Becker said.

“This is very different than people who are addicted,” he continued. “These are serious dealers. When you’re dealing with large amounts, that’s a whole different ballgame.”

Becker then voiced concern over dangerous drugs coming across the southern border and flooding into West Michigan.

“No question it’s come in across the board: meth and fentanyl,” he said. “Especially meth. We used to have local pots people making it locally, and they’re not doing that anymore because it’s coming across the border.”

He’s also seen less-lethal drugs being laced with deadly opioids like fentanyl.

“That’s the scary thing,” he said. “It’s just about every drug we have these days is laced with fentanyl.”

Mark Totten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, also told News 8 Wednesday that people are dying from unknowingly taking fentanyl after it was mixed into a different drug.

“People (are) taking drugs thinking they’re taking one thing and in fact they’re taking something which is deadly and they’re dying,” Totten said.