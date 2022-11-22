An February 2019 photo of Abigail Simon from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former tutor who was convicted eight years ago of sexually abusing a student was paroled Tuesday.

Abigail Simon, 43, had been in a state prison since January 2015.

Her trial in November 2014 garnered national attention as she mounted the defense that she was the victim of rape by a 15-year-old Grand Rapids Catholic Central student. The jury didn’t buy it and she was found guilty on four felony charges: three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

She was sentenced to between eight and 25 years.

Simon had appealed her conviction, but it was upheld by the Michigan Court of Appeals in 2016.