Turkey Trot returns to Grand Rapids for 29th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Thanksgiving Day tradition is coming back to Grand Rapids this year.

The Grand Rapids Turkey Trot will take place in person on Thanksgiving morning. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event raises money for athletics at Grand Rapids Public Schools. Justin Walker, the athletic director at Union High School and Jessica Iloff, with Blue Care Network of Michigan, say it’s a great opportunity for the community and sponsors to come together once again.

This will be the 29th year of the event.

There are virtual options available for the event.

More information on signing up can be found online.

