Turkey Trot returns in person to support GRPS athletes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of runners and walkers hit the streets of Grand Rapids Thursday morning for the 29th annual Turkey Trot to support local teen athletes.

More than 4,300 people were expected to participate in the race, which started at 8 a.m. in front of Van Andel Arena.

Proceeds from the event help pay for Grand Rapids Public Schools students to participate in sports.

“This fundraiser allows (students) to participate in after-school athletics without having to pay a fee,” Kurt Johnson, the executive director of athletics for GRPS, told News 8 Thursday morning. “So it’s a very important fundraiser for us, and we’re very proud and very happy to be back in person and be able to host this event this morning.”

The Turkey Trot was virtual last year because of the pandemic. About 1,500 people participated in 2020.

The event is sponsored by Blue Care Network of Blue Cross Blue Shield.

