Grand Rapids Turkey Trot helps students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Turkey Trot happened Thursday morning in the city’s downtown.

The traditional Thanksgiving 5K run/walk benefits student athletic programs at Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Organizers say keeping those programs going is very important.

“They learn lifelong skills that they can use the rest of their lives in after school sports. (It’s) good social development,” said GRPS Athletic Director Kurt Johnson. “There is also emotional development, learning to work with others and working as a team. Those types of lessons take place in after school sports.”

Children 12 and under were also able to take part in a 1K mini-trot.