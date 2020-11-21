Turkey giveaway held in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local nonprofit held a volunteer-driven Turkey giveaway in Grand Rapids.

The Inner City Christian Federation’s set up was on Madison Avenue and Franklin Street. They gave away about 200 turkey meals.

It was a partnership between the Southeast Market and Heart of West Michigan United Way. Organizers say this was the biggest giveaway from the group yet.

“We know that Thanksgiving looks different this year with COVID, and instead of bringing just one side item to the meal — a lot of families are expected to provide the whole spread. So we want to just help out and make sure everyone is safe and just has a happy and healthy celebration,” said Anya Ward, ICCF Engagement Manager.

The ICCF plans to have another meal giveaway about a month from now for Christmas.