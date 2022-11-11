GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministries is once again looking to help those in need as we get closer to the holidays.

The organization’s annual Turkey Drop is happening next Wednesday. The goal is to collect frozen Thanksgiving turkeys for people who are struggling this holiday season.

Last year, the Turkey Drop took in more than 6,200 frozen turkeys.

“This year with inflation, the high price of groceries and utilities and rent and things like that, there are lot of families that would love to have a great Thanksgiving experience but they can’t,” said Dennis Van Kampen, president and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries. “So the Turkey Drop allows our community to come together to bring in frozen turkeys or money and those get distributed to families in need around the state.”

The Turkey Drop is happening Nov. 16 from 7 a.m. to 7pm. There are three drop off locations in Grand Rapids: Celebration Cinemas North and South and Mel Trotter Ministries’ Downtown Location on Commerce Avenue.