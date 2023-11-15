GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministries is holding its 20th annual Turkey Drop Wednesday.

As Thanksgiving approaches, this year’s goal is to collect 5,000 frozen turkeys for those in need.

Mel Trotter is partnering with WOOD Radio, Celebration! Cinemas, Muskegon Rescue Mission and Gateway Mission in Holland for the event.

You can drop off frozen turkeys from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at any of these locations:

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North, 2121 Celebration Drive NE, Grand Rapids

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South, 1506 Eastport Drive, Grand Rapids

Mel Trotter Ministries, 225 Commerce Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Muskegon Rescue Mission’s Community Resource Center, 1720 Park Street, Muskegon

Gateway Mission Men’s Center, 166 South River Avenue, Holland

If you can’t drop off a turkey, a donation of $20 also counts as a turkey.

You can visit the Turkey Drop website to learn more and make a donation.