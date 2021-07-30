Tupelo Honey uses biscuits to give back to employees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A restaurant in Grand Rapids is using something unique to give back to its employees: biscuits. Tupelo Honey’s Biscuits for a Cause relief fund recently helped a server during a tough time in her life.

The restaurant takes all the money they receive by selling biscuits and adds it to the program’s fund to give out grants to workers. It’s something that helped server Raven Jones right when she needed it.

“It was the day before our grand opening,” said Jones.

On the way to work last September, Jones got into a car accident.

“I ended up getting t-boned in my little Toyota Yaris by a Chevy SUV and it totaled my car,” said Jones.

She wasn’t sure how she was going to get to work, which is when she applied for the ‘Biscuits for a Cause’ program.

“I’m like, you guys, I know I just started two weeks ago, but this is an emergency,” said Jones.

Within about a month, Jones received a $1,000 check in the mail and got a new car.

“It was not even a question of if it’ll happen, it just happened,” said Jones.

Emily McBroom, the general manager of the restaurant, says they had to furlough about 85 percent of their employees during the pandemic.

“We wanted something to give them and to help them through life as they were out of work and as they started to return to work. (It) makes me feel really good to be a part of this,” said McBroom.

Jones says she wants this to set an example for other businesses across the country.

“It made me feel like they care not just about my well-being in here, but also outside of work,” said Jones.

The Biscuits for a Cause program has helped Tupelo Honey employees across the nation with more than 150 people receiving grants so far, totaling more than $250,000.