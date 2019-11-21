Tupelo Honey to open restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids

A November 2019 photo shows the sign promising the opening of Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar at the corner of Ottawa Avenue and Pearl Street NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Grand Rapids will soon get a taste of the South with the opening of Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar’s newest restaurant.

Signs wrapping around the glass storefront on the corner of Pearl Street and Ottawa Avenue NW promise an opening in spring 2020. However, Tupelo Honey hasn’t revealed its target date for serving up its first meal.

Tupelo Honey offers southern food and drinks, including its trademark spiced fried chicken finished with “honey dust,” buttermilk biscuits with blueberry compote and whipped butter, fried green tomatoes and low country catfish.

Grand Rapids is the first city in the Great Lakes region to get a Tupelo Honey restaurant.

“We chose Grand Rapids for many reasons. We look for places that have some similarities with our own native home of Asheville and Grand Rapids’ beer and art culture seemed to be a perfect fit. In addition, we like to become part of a city and therefore love to find vibrant downtown locations with tight knit communities which Grand Rapids has,” Christin Prince, senior vice president of marketing for Tupelo Honey, stated.

She told News 8 the restaurant is “still in the planning phases” and renderings of what the restaurant will look like aren’t finished. The company’s architects will follow the same overall aesthetic of other Tupelo Honey restaurants but try to tailor certain elements to Grand Rapids.

Prince said Tupelo Honey prides itself on “responsibly sourced food,” so one of the next steps for the company will be meeting with local and regional food providers, brewers, wineries and distilleries the company is interested in tapping for its dishes and drinks.

If all goes well, construction on the new restaurant should start in the next few months.