GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police vehicle was hit while responding to a wrong-way driver on US-131 Saturday evening.

Around 11 p.m., an MSP trooper was sent to the area of US-131 near Hall Street for a wrong-way driver.

The trooper was attempting to slow traffic in the northbound lanes to stop the wrong-way driver when they passed the patrol vehicle. MPS said the trooper attempted to make a U-turn and was hit by a northbound vehicle then a second vehicle rear-ended the first vehicle.

MSP said there were minor injuries to the people inside the vehicles. The trooper was not hurt.

The wrong-way driver has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.