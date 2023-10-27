GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the cutest scary thing you’ve ever seen: Trinity Health’s tiniest patients dressed up for Halloween on Friday.

Those in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit dressed up in handmade costumes to celebrate the holiday.

A neonatal intensive care baby in Grand Rapids is dressed up for Halloween. (Courtesy Trinity Health Grand Rapids)

A neonatal intensive care baby in Grand Rapids is dressed up for Halloween. (Courtesy Trinity Health Grand Rapids)

A neonatal intensive care baby in Grand Rapids is dressed up for Halloween. (Courtesy Trinity Health Grand Rapids)

A neonatal intensive care baby in Grand Rapids is dressed up for Halloween. (Courtesy Trinity Health Grand Rapids)

A neonatal intensive care baby in Grand Rapids is dressed up for Halloween. (Courtesy Trinity Health Grand Rapids)

A neonatal intensive care baby in Grand Rapids is dressed up for Halloween. (Courtesy Trinity Health Grand Rapids)

A neonatal intensive care baby in Grand Rapids is dressed up for Halloween. (Courtesy Trinity Health Grand Rapids)

A neonatal intensive care baby in Grand Rapids is dressed up for Halloween. (Courtesy Trinity Health Grand Rapids)

A neonatal intensive care baby in Grand Rapids is dressed up for Halloween. (Courtesy Trinity Health Grand Rapids)

“Having a baby or babies in the NICU is difficult enough for families, and it becomes something more when holidays and special events are spent in the hospital instead of at home,” Kirstie Dixon, clinical services manager at Trinity Health Grand Rapids NICU, said in a statement. “The NICU team puts their outstanding creativity into action to make NICU-sized costumes for each baby so these tiniest of patients and their families can ‘trick-or-treat,’ too.”

The costumes were handmade by NICU staff to not disrupt their care and monitoring. Trinity said the costumes and a printed photo were gifted to their families to commemorate the day.