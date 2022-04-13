GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercy Health and several other medical facilities across the state are undergoing a rebrand.

Trinity Health Michigan has already began putting their branding on multiple locations, including ones in West Michigan and along the lakeshore. President and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan and Southeast Regions Rob Casalou said this rebrand is an investment into the future, as it lessens the need to maintain multiple brands.

“The process will take time, it will not happen overnight,” said Casalou in a prepared statement. “Our rebrand is the result of our commitment to listen, to partner and to make it easy for people to know us and to access life changing and lifesaving care.”

Five facilities in West Michigan and along the lakeshore are undergoing name changes:

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s will become Trinity Health Saint Mary’s, Grand Rapids.

Mercy Health Muskegon will become Trinity Health Muskegon.

Mercy Health Lakeshore will become Trinity Health Shelby.

Mercy Health VNS will become Trinity Health At Home – Muskegon.

Mercy Health Home Care will become Trinity Health At Home – Grand Rapids.

Changes in signage have already begun and will carry into 2023. Trinity Health Muskegon was one of the first of two facilities to see the rebrand.