GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Trinity Health on Monday celebrated the rollout of a mobile mammography unit, saying the program will allow it to screen more women in Grand Rapids.

Radiologists and technologists will conduct breast cancer screenings in the 40-foot bus’s 3D imaging suite.

“Since implementation of the Affordable Care Act, screening mammograms are covered 100% by insurance,” Trinity Health Grand Rapids breast imaging supervisor Becky Mercier reminded patients in a statement. “In cases where patients do not have insurance, we work with the Kent County Health Department’s Breast & Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program to fully cover the cost of the screening and potential follow-up imaging.”

Women age 40 to 64 are eligible for the navigation program based on income. If a patient’s circumstances fall outside that program, Trinity will work to get the cost covered.

Inside Trinity Health’s new mobile mammography unit. (July 31, 2023)

The bus will stop at 11 locations and neighborhoods, including the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan. Women can schedule an appointment at the mobile unit by calling 855.599.7179 or online. Trinity Health also has three brick-and-mortar mammography centers. Corewell Health has a mobile mammography unit, too.

Earlier this year, U.S. Preventive Services Task Force advised women to begin annual breast cancer screenings at age 40. Previously, the recommendation was 50.