Trick-or-treaters brave cold weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A frightening forecast didn’t keep trick-or-treaters from celebrating Halloween in West Michigan.

From one neighborhood to the next, kids bundled up to brave the cold. Temperatures dipped into the 30s as rain and snow fell throughout the evening.

One parent in East Grand Rapids said the weather this year was nothing like it’s been in years past.

“Last year, (it was) like 80 degrees,” Kyle Watson said. “So, these guys were basically in shorts last year and not so much this year.”

This Halloween, costumes were worn with coats as well as a few other layers stuffed in between. One trick-or-treater, dressed as Hermione Granger, had to choose between carrying a wand or an umbrella.

Parents in an East Grand Rapids neighborhood told News 8 the turn out this year wasn’t quite what it has been in years past, but the kids still ruled this bitter cold Halloween a sweet success.