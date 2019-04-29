Trial set for murder, mutilation suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jared Chance in court on April 29, 2019, for a status conference. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Barbara Chance (center, blue coat) and James Chances (center, black coat), outside a Grand Rapids courtroom on April 29, 2019. They face charges of perjury and being accessories after the fact in the murder their son is accused of committing. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing a woman in Grand Rapids and then dismembering her body will stand trial in September.

At a status conference Monday, a judge scheduled the start of Jared Chance's trial for Sept. 7.

Chance — who previously pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, tampering with evidence, mutilation of a dead body and concealing a death — was in court for only about three minutes Monday. He did not speak.

His parents James and Barbara Chance also had a status conference hearing on the docket Monday, but they waived it. They will stand trial starting Oct. 14 for charges of perjury and being accessories after the fact in their son's case.

Investigators say Jared Chance killed and dismembered Ashley Young, 31, of Oshtemo Township at his Grand Rapids apartment late last year. He was arrested Dec. 2 after his neighbor noticed a tarp leaking blood in their basement. Part of Young's remains were found in Chance's home, but her head, hands and feet have not been recovered.

Chances' parents are accused of trying to help their son get away with the murder. He was with them after authorities say Young died and a saw that had human blood on it was found in their Holland home.