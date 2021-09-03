Trial set for Grand Rapids stabbing suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A trial date has been set for a man accused of stabbing and killing another man in Grand Rapids in 2019.

Jordan Loomis’ case has been stuck in limbo as the pandemic has caused a backlog in the courts.

Loomis, 29, is accused of stabbing 51-year-old James Robertson on Nov. 25, 2019. Robertson’s body was found Dec. 4 of that year in the area of Grand River Open Space park on Linden Drive in Tallmadge Township, which is just a few miles outside of Grand Rapids — though investigators say that’s not where he was killed.

Loomis was initially denied bond, but because it has taken so long for his case to head to trial, a judge on Thursday granted him a bond of $1 million cash or surety.

The trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 13.