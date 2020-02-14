Trial over 2013 Plaza Towers flood wrapping up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The lawsuit over who is responsible for some $17 million in damages to Plaza Towers during the historic spring 2013 flooding is expected to go to a jury today.

As the Grand River overflowed its banks in spring 2013, it left a virtual lake in the basement and garage of the downtown Grand Rapids high-rise. Cars were submerged, power went out and tenants were evacuated as the place was temporarily condemned.

The building association, owners and insurance company sued the city of Grand Rapids, blaming a hole cut into the flood wall to allow access to a riverside sculpture park. The city argued it was protected from the suit by an agreement signed during Plaza Towers construction and also said the flooding was the result not of the hole, but rather of building atop a city sewer line.

For the last two weeks, attorneys have been teasing out all those details. The jury has listened to witnesses and dueling experts talking about building schematics, hydrology and contracts.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $17 million. Of that, $5 million would go to the Massachusetts Bay Insurance Company and the rest to Plaza Towers.

Plaza Towers in Grand Rapids, Mich.

A file image shows the emergency response as the basement of Plaza Towers flooded in 2013.

A flood gate at Plaza Towers in Grand Rapids. (April 10, 2017)

A flood gate along the Grand River near Plaza Towers. (Feb. 3, 2020)

Varnum Law attorney Steve Afendoulis gives his closing argument in a trial to determine who’s responsible for damages caused by 2013 flooding at Plaza Towers in downtown Grand Rapids. (Feb. 14, 2020)

