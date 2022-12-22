GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The countdown is on for travelers to get out of town to their Christmas destinations as the region prepares for a winter storm that could bring blizzard-like conditions.

“I heard it’s supposed to be pretty bad. Worst we’ve seen in a while,” Lillian Harvath said.

Many flights departing Gerald R. Ford International Airport were canceled or delayed on Thursday and the days leading up to the storm.

Beau Ford is one of the travelers whose flight was canceled. He’s thankful to have found another flight to the sunshine state.

“I was going to be flying out of Traverse City at 6 p.m. today. I got a text from Allegiant at 7 p.m. last night, so at least they gave me some lead time to adjust and I left at 2 o’clock this morning to get to Grand Rapids,” Ford said.

Nancy Adams and her family are heading to Orlando to catch a cruise. It’s a trip that’s been on the books for over a year now.

“We said when December 2022 came, we’re not even going to know the word COVID,” Adams said. “Forget the COVID, we have a blizzard.”

She and 14 other family members are flying out of Grand Rapids, though more are traveling from Wisconsin and Texas.

“It was booked for tomorrow. We never thought we would get 15 tickets for a transfer for today 6 a.m. but we’re grateful,” said Adams.

Those who are able to get out are one step closer to a merry and warm Christmas.

“Total blessing,” Adams said.