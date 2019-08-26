Transformer fire leads to outages, closures in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A power outage in downtown Grand Rapids has cut short classes at Catholic Central High School and shut down the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids announced around 10:45 a.m. Monday it would be dismissing classes at Catholic Central High School at 11:15 a.m. and closing the diocese offices because of the outage.

Both the school and diocese are among the approximately 133 homes, organizations and businesses in the area of Division Avenue and Cherry Street that are without power, according to Consumers Energy’s online outage map.

The area shaded purple shows the Consumers Energy customers affected by the Aug. 26, 2019 transformer fire.

Utility spokesman Roger Morgenstern said a transformer in an underground vault malfunctioned, leading to a fire.

Firefighters were called in to put out the flames. The extent of damage is unclear.

Morgenstern said power should be restored to the area around 1 p.m.