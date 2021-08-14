‘Transform lives’: GR nonprofit launches tutoring program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A nonprofit in Grand Rapids is working to launch a tutoring program at Dickinson Elementary for students who struggled academically during the pandemic.

Local organization Positive Impact for Life partnered with the United Way to pilot the program. They say it’s geared toward helping at-risk students catch up on their school work.

“We saw a need in the community for the students who are considered at-risk and so we wanted to come up with a program that would help them and help the parents,” said Malique Grear, who founded Positive Impact for Life. “The pandemic really stirred up a hornet’s nest — meaning when the youth in certain areas had to go virtual, they didn’t have the technology to actually sustain virtual teaching.”

The program will offer tutoring for Dickinson Elementary students at their school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The tutoring program will be open to the entire community on Wednesdays and hosted at Tabernacle Community Church on Eastern Ave on the city’s southeast side.

Grear says the plan is for local college students to be the tutors. She says her organization’s goal is to help students advance through education.

“Our mission is to transform lives by providing positive solutions for everyday living. So when you see a need in the community and you want to spread hope what do you do? You jump in and figure out what that need is and how you can accomplish it,” said Grear.

Parents can sign students up and find more information on the Positive Impact for Life website. The program is set to launch in September following the start of the school year.