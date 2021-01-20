Trailblazing woman reflects on Harris vice presidency

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The swearing-in of Kamala Harris is a big moment for all women.

But the impact is greater for women of color who lived during a time when people who looked like Harris couldn’t vote, let alone become the second most powerful person in our country.

Minnie Forbes watched the swearing-in with a smile on her face and a renewed sense of hope in her eyes.

“I just can’t believe that I’ve lived to see all this come out because it brings to memory a song, I think that says, ‘a change is going to come,’” said Forbes, who once helped to break barriers herself by being one of the few female owners of a Negro League baseball team.

“And when I think about that and go way back to the struggles that the Negro League players had and the voting registration and when we were not able to walk on the same sidewalk because of our color. And when I put all that into my mind, it just I can’t help but shed a tear,” Forbes said.

Forbes has seen a lot in her 88 years. Born in Mississippi in the early 1930’s, she was treated as less than because of the color of her skin.

“We have come a long way,” she said. “To see this today is just emotional, wonderful, it’s amazing, it’s great.”

She says she has cried and celebrated leading up to a day she once thought would be impossible.

“I would love to touch her — just give her a big hug and say ‘thank you for paving the way for the young people,'” said Forbes.

Forbes says today is proof that although we might take steps backward, we can always pull together to move forward.

“To see first a Black president and now a Black vice president — it’s just too much for me to take in at one time,” she said. “I’m so thankful that I had the opportunity to live long enough to see this.”