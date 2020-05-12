Traffic Tom: WB I-196 to close for weekend in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A major construction project is scheduled to begin in Grand Rapids along eastbound and westbound I-196 between US-131 and Market Avenue.

The first part of the project will begin at 9 p.m. Friday. It will involve the Michigan Department of Transportation shutting down westbound I-196 until 5 a.m. Monday.

MDOT is investing about $9 million to improve 14 bridges, concrete joint repairs, asphalt resurfacing and high-friction surface coating along both directions of I-196 between US-131 and Market Avenue.

Lane closures in both directions will be in effect for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to last through the end of October.

Along with the closure this weekend ramps from US-131 to westbound I-196 will close as well as ramps from Ionia/Division Avenue, Lane Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.