Traffic Tom: Changes coming to Michigan St. at College Ave.

An undated courtesy photo of Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. (City of Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For drivers along the Michigan Street corridor in Grand Rapids, congestion and heavy traffic is nothing new.

However, this weekend — weather permitting — changes will be made along the Michigan Street corridor between College and Diamond avenues.

The city will reconfigure the intersection of College and Michigan so there will be two left hand turn lanes from eastbound Michigan to northbound College, creating a single-thru lane of eastbound Michigan past College.

Currently, Michigan Street east of College operates as a four-lane road, two lanes in each direction, during peak travel times. During non-peak travel times, drivers can park in the curb lanes.

This is going to change. After modifications are made this weekend, Michigan Street between College and Diamond will be one lane in each direction with a center turn lane. Parking will be allowed along the curb on the south side of Michigan Street.

If the weather is an issue this weekend, these changes will be made the following Saturday, Oct. 12.