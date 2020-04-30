Traffic Tom: 2 major GR intersections to close

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two major intersections in Grand Rapids will be closed due to construction projects.

On Thursday, the intersection of Division Avenue and Wealthy Street will close. The closure will last between 30 and 40 days, according to the city.

The city released the following detours:

Northbound traffic should take Logan Street to Jefferson Avenue to Cherry Street.

Southbound traffic should take Cherry Street to Ionia Avenue to McConnell Street.

East and westbound traffic should Commerce Avenue to Cherry Street to Jefferson Avenue.

The project will replace the road and upgrade utilities in the area.

The second major intersection to close is going to be Michigan Street and College Avenue. It will be closed start Monday, May 4 and will remain closed until May 30.

Drivers will still be able to exit I-196 at College Avenue, but they will not be able to head south through the College and Michigan intersection.

Here are what the posted detours will be:

Northbound traffic will take Lyon Street to Lafayette Avenue to Leonard Street.

Southbound traffic will take Hastings Street to Lafayette Avenue.

Eastbound traffic will take Lafayette Avenue to Leonard Street to Fuller Avenue.

Westbound traffic will Fuller Avenue to Leonard Street to Lafayette Avenue.

During the project, road crews will remove the existing concrete and replace it with asphalt. New traffic signals and new pedestrian signals will also be placed at the intersection.