Power restored to most GR traffic signals after outage

A traffic signal out at the intersection of Fulton Street and Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Power has been restored to most traffic lights in Grand Rapids after a power outage at a substation Tuesday morning.

Before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Grand Rapids spokesperson Steve Guitar said 90 percent of the affected traffic signals were back on and functioning correctly.

He said crews with the Energy, Lighting and Communications Department are working to get power back on to the remaining 10 percent before 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers should treat intersections with a malfunctioning traffic signal as a four-way stop.

Guitar said a squirrel caused the power outage at the Coldbrook substation, knocking out power to around 100 traffic signals.